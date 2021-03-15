Naperville school board outlines plans for student’s in-person return

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Following a protest in Naperville Sunday, which called on the area’s school board to send children back to in-person learning, parents on Monday were given a public forum to air their grievances.

On Monday night, District 203 School Board members held a meeting, outlining a plan for students to return to in-person learning.

In a 30-minute PowerPoint presentation, Superintendent Dan Bridges detailed the district’s plans to return to five-days-a-week in-person instruction.

Under the plan, all students would have the option to return to the classroom after Spring Break concludes on Wednesday, April 7. Elementary and junior high school students would resume a pre-pandemic school year schedule.

High schoolers would continue with shortened days. Grades 9-12 would have the option to attend in-person learning for six hours a day, with early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Under the plan, students would not be given a lunch break.

The proposal comes after dozens of parents rallied downtown Sunday, voicing their displeasure with the school’s board process.

One day later, their voices were heard at the board meeting’s public comment section.

The school board said emails would be going out this week to parents about the best course of action moving forward. Under the new proposal, remote learning would still an option for the remainder of the school year.