Naperville North HS sending students home after another threat

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Naperville North High School has closed for the day after another threat in the last three weeks.

At around 9:15 a.m., staff informed students that another threat was made against the school and a soft lockdown was issued.

The school decided to let students go home as a result of the threat in a staggered release.

The school said students are safe and will “continually communicate with families as we proceed.”

Parent pickup will occur at Door 19 after student drivers and buses leave.

On Sept. 22, The school district on Facebook said a threat to the building was made, prompting school officials to initially postpone the start of the day. Students were asked to remain home until an all-clear message was communicated.

Around 10:30 a.m., school officials closed the school for the entire day to allow Naperville police to investigate.

No weapons or explosives were found.