WHEATON Ill. — A man is facing felony charges after two men in their late 60s were attacked outside a construction site in Naperville Saturday.

According to police, 33-year-old Eric Conklin is facing three felonies of aggravated battery, person over 60 and two counts of aggravated battery of persons over 60.

Police say near a residential construction site on 80th Street, Conklin exited the construction site and attacked two men, ages 65 and 68, while they were removing firewood.

It is alleged that Conklin came out of the home and threw rocks at both of the men and their trucks. He also allegedly hit one of them several times on the back of the head with a 2 by 4 wood.

Police located him in the backyard of a nearby residence where he quickly became unresponsive.

Conkin was transported to Edward Hospital for evaluation.

One of the victims suffered a concussion, broken hand, wrist and multiple lacerations to the head. Concklin was taken into custody after being treated and released from the hospital.

Conklin is out on bond after it was set at $50,000. His next court date is Jube 24.