Naperville man arrested for attempted child abduction

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – Police have arrested a Naperville man for attempted child abduction following an investigation into an incident in August.

Owen Calkins, 69, of the 1700 block of Kildeer Drive, turned himself into police Tuesday after an investigation into an attempted child abduction.

On Aug. 2, police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Warbler Drive for a complaint. Police believe Calkins was parked in his blue Honda Accord outside of a home in the 0-100 of Redstart Road when Calkins allegedly called out to two girls, ages 3 and 5.

Police said the girls were in their garage and Calkins allegelly told them to “come here.”

Calkins has been charged with misdemeanor counts of attempted child abduction and attempted disorderly conduct.

Police are requesting that anyone who has had a similar or other suspicious interaction with Mr. Calkins to call Naperville Police at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.