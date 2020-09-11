Naperville holds ceremony to remember lives lost during 9/11

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Solemn memorials were held across the Chicago area Friday to remember those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

A ceremony is set to take place in Naperville. The organizer of the event is a retired firefighter who spent the days after 9/11 in New York City with families of the fallen.

“I feel very close to all those 143 members of the New York City Fire Department that perished that day along with the 60 police officers, running in when everybody else was running out,” Martin Walker ,retired Carol Stream firefighter, said.

And Naperville, along with the rest of the nation, feels the weight of that day and the loss.

Naperville’s event is in honor of Navy Commander and Naperville native Dan Shanower who died while serving at the Pentagon.

His niece will lay the wreath at the ceremony Friday night..

It’s been 19 years, so many young people weren’t around for the day that changed all of our lives. The organizer of this memorial said events like this help them understand.

“So it’s got to come from guys like me with pictures, stories and video clips to share what took place so hopefully this kind of tragedy will never take place again,” Walker said.