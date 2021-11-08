Naperville community remembers best friends killed in Astroworld crowd surge

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Two best friends from Naperville are being remembered after they died in a concert crush Friday night at Astroworld in Houston.

Franco Patino, 21, and Jacob Jurinek, 20, were among the eight that died during Travis Scott’s headlining set Friday night at a music festival called Astroworld in Houston. Authorities said the concert quickly turned chaotic, with thousands trying to get to the front — cause a crush.

Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek were best friends since elementary school, growing up together in Naperville, before heading off to separate colleges. Patino was a big fan of Travis Scott and went to Houston for the festival with Jurinek in celebration of his friend’s birthday, according to family.

Family friend Dawn Pelter was in disbelief as she remembered the best friends, both graduates of Patterson Elementary and Neuqua Valley High School.

“Just love your kids and hold ‘em tight,” she said.

Among the hugs and heartbreak, green ribbons are being put up to remember the men. The tragedy has left the tight-knit community grasping for answers.

“We want answers and we know there’s a lot more to what happened,” said neighbor Suzanne Hart. “It’s not just the obvious of losing two amazing young men – our future – it’s a fact that this didn’t have to happen.”

The community is planning to hold a candlelight vigil around Thanksgiving when more college students and friends are back in town in a couple of weeks.