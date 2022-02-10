Naked man holds 80-year-old woman hostage in her Lincolnwood home

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — Suburban police arrested a man they said held an 80-year-old woman against her will inside her home.

Lincolnwood police said officers responded to a well-being check on Sunday on the 4600 block of Morse Avenue around 9:40 p.m. after a woman said she did not hear from her 80-year-old mother.

When police arrived, they found a broken window on the first floor of a home and blood. The woman was found in the basement where she had been held hostage for hours. Police took her to safety and she was physically unharmed.

Police then found the suspect, identified later as 32-year-old James Davis III, armed with multiple knives on the second floor of the home. A SWAT team was called in response and officials used a stun gun on him but were unsuccessful.

The Village of Lincolnwood said after further unsuccessful attempts for the man to surrender, officials apprehended him by “using less than lethal options” just before 3 a.m. Monday. He was hospitalized and taken into custody.

Davis was charged with felony home invasion, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a weapon and two counts of aggravated assaulted against a police officer.

Police said he was naked when he broke into the woman’s home, and may have been having a mental health crisis.

Police said the woman was woken up by Davis who was armed with scissors and demanded the woman help him. The man took all the phones from the home to keep the 80-year-old from calling for help.

The man placed the woman in the basement and used a chair to secure the door.

Davis and the woman did not know each other.