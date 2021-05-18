N.Y. AG’s office says Trump Organization now under ‘criminal’ investigation

(WPIX) – New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday night that her office’s investigation into the Trump Organization is now a criminal one.

James is seeking information in a probe of whether the Trump Organization lied about the worth of its assets to secure loans or tax benefits.

“We have informed the Trump Organization that our investigation into the organization is no longer purely civil in nature,” said Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for James, in a statement to PIX11 News. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA. We have no additional comment at this time.”

President Trump’s son Eric answered questions in October from New York state investigators looking into his family’s business practices.