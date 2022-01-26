Mystery surrounds whereabouts of Antioch man missing since car crash

ANTIOCH, Ill. — Police in the northwest suburbs continue to search for a man who has been missing since he walked away from a car accident last Saturday.

Tommy Howe, 24, from Antioch, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Jan. 22, near Interstate-94 and Route 176. Antioch Police Chief Geoff Guttschow says Howe was involved in a traffic collision and his family began looking into his disappearance shortly thereafter.

Guttschow says family members filed a missing person report late Saturday evening.

“We immediately initiated our investigation,” Guttschow said. “We started trying to locate Tommy with no success overnight. We learned on Sunday afternoon he had an employer-issued cell phone, having left his personal phone in the car at the time of the accident. We were able to start tracking his employer-issued cell phone.”

Authorities said the phone tracked to the Old School Forest Preserve, yielding a massive search for Howe’s whereabouts.

Police in the northwest suburbs continue to search for a man who has been missing since he walked away from a car accident Saturday, Jan. 22.

“Having no success with Sunday’s search, we expanded our search on Monday morning to include a very large area of the Old School Forest Preserve, which is about 4,500 acres, so it’s rather large area,” Guttschow said. “We located his employer-issued cell phone in the snow within the Forest Preserve itself and since that time, we have been following up leads and kind of expanding our search, looking all over for this kid.”

Police described Howe as 5-foot-8-inches in stature, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray North Face jacket and jeans. Law enforcement officials ask anyone who lives near the Forest Preserve to check their ring cameras.

Read more Chicago News Headlines here

“His folks began to track his iPhone with the iPhone app on his personal phone. They tracked it to the tow lot where the Illinois State Police had taken his car after the collision,” Guttschow said. “We learned through an interview with the State Police that it was reported that Tommy ran from the traffic crash following the collision. We don’t know why. Why don’t know what his intended destination was, which is what led us launching this widespread search for him.”