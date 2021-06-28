Mystery message to Harry Caray from a St. Louis fan deciphered after over 50 years

Harry Caray returned to St. Louis for the first time as a broadcaster since leaving the Cardinals in 1969. He was employed in St. Louis for 25 years and is in his first year as a broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A mysterious message written in braille hung on a wall next to sportscaster Harry Caray’s desk since 1987, according to The Loop North News. What did it say? The contents remained a mystery for over 50 years.

Braille is a writing system used primarily by the visually impaired. The owner of Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group, Grant DePorter, posted a picture of the message to Facebook last month with this caption, “I found this fan letter that was written to Harry in Braille. Does anyone know what it says? Since I am not sure which way is up I am showing it in both orientations.”

North Loop Editor Steven Dahlman solved the mystery. He sent this reply to Grant DePorter: “I cleaned up the image and increased the contrast and ran it through the Braille translator on ABCBraille.com.”

The message says:

Mr. Harry Carey

Barnes Hospital

St. Louis, Missouri Dear Mr. Carey, I was so sorry to hear about your accident. I hope you get well soon. Your broadcast of the World Series made it more interesting to me. We are all pulling for your speedy recovery, and are looking forward to hearing you again on radio. We will remember you in our prayers. Again, get well soon. Sincerely yours, ′Miss′ Stephanie Gibson

Caray was struck by a car while crossing the street in the 200 block North Kingshighway near the Chase Park Plaza on November 3, 1968. He broke both legs, dislocated his shoulder, and was cut on the face. He had been the broadcast announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals for 20 years at the time of the accident.

The driver of the car said he could not stop in time because of the wet pavement. He was cited for not having a driver’s license on him. Caray was issued a citation for jaywalking.

Fans were upset that the announcer was in the hospital after the accident. Caray received a lot of fan mail over his career. But, this letter was framed and put in a place of honor. Although, DePorter says Caray did not know what it said.