CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot unveiled a new app Wednesday designed to help the city’s youth find more activities and jobs.

The ‘My Chi My Future’ app puts activities at teens’ fingertips, the city said. Teens can download the app and find available activities and summer jobs based on their location or zip code.

Chicago’s first lady Amy Eshleman announced the city is investing $65 million into summer jobs and My Chi My Future programs and events. Teens who download it will be entered into a drawing to win Lollapalooza tickets.

The city says this is the first app of its kind nationwide created by a city government.

“Too often you are portrayed as something that you’re not. You are portrayed as less and dangerous and without any direction. We all know that’s not true. And this is an important opportunity for us to say, ‘here’s who our young people are in this city,'” Lightfoot said.

The announcement comes the same week Mayor Lightfoot implemented restrictions on when teens can go to Millennium Park. On Thursday through Sunday, unaccompanied minors will not be allowed into the park after 6 p.m. She also issued an executive order changing the weekend curfew for teens from 11 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There’s pushback from the American Civil Liberties Union among others – saying she doesn’t have the legal authority to change curfew code without City Council.

The mayor has now added the curfew issue to a public safety committee meeting scheduled for Friday.