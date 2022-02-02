My Block, My Hood, My City sending out volunteers to shovel sidewalks

CHICAGO — A Chicago organization is helping senior residents in the area who need help shoveling their sidewalks.

Jahmal Cole, CEO of the non-profit My Block, My Hood, My City says his organization takes care of people no matter what and he hasn’t wasted anytime getting to those in need Wednesday morning. Cole says the organization has already received hundreds of requests from seniors who need areas around their home shoveled.

However, in an effort to keep volunteers safe, Cole says he’s waiting for roads to improve some before sending volunteers to their shoveling locations. In the meantime, he encourages anyone who is able to volunteer as a shoveler to sign up online. Volunteers are dispatched to seniors who live in their neighborhood.

“My hat says 15 words that’s our philosophy, ‘What’s something simple that I can do that will have a positive impact on my block?’” he said. “You don’t have to have a master’s degree to shovel snow for your seniors. You don’t have to have a law degree. You just have to have a heart full of love. We’re connected in Chicago. The more connected we are, the safer we are.”

With the snow coming down non-stop, Cole says he won’t mobilize volunteers until the snow settles.

If you want to volunteer or you’re a senior or know a senior who needs shoveling, you can sign up at formyblock.org or call 312-882-5028 live in Hyde Park.