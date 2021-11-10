Murder warrant issued for 16-year-old accused of killing Zion mother reading daughter Bible story

ZION, Ill. — A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a mother as she read her daughter a Bible story last month in Zion.

Authorities believe neighbor Zechiariah Myles, 16, exited his home in the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue and began recklessly shooting a rifle at another person on the night of Oct. 17 at around 9 p.m.

Melanie Yates, 23, died the next day after being struck by a stray bullet while reading her daughter a Bible story.

“She was with her baby reading a Bible story to her seven-month-old and praying with her,” father Shawn Calderon said. “You can see we’re struggling with them being traumatized.”

A first-degree murder warrant has been issued for Myles and police believe he is actively working to avoid authorities.

Myles is approximately 5’5,” 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Despite being a minor, authorities are charging him as an adult.

If located, do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Zion police at 847-872-8900 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or here.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $40,000.