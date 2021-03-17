Murder investigation underway after 2 found dead in Sheridan

SHERIDAN, Ill. — A police search is underway for a suspect after two people were found shot dead in Sheridan.

The LaSalle County Sheriff’s office is investigating after early reports said two people were found dead in a home on the 4300 block of East 2750th Road overnight.

Police are warning residents to stay inside their homes and lock the doors as they search for the gunman. Schools in the area are closed and remote learning is taking place as a safety precaution.

Officials are expected to give an update later Wednesday morning.