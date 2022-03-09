Munster man arrested after allegedly torturing animal on video

MUNSTER, Ind. — A Munster man was arrested Monday following an investigation into animal abuse.

Nikola Kutansky, 35, of Munster, is charged with knowingly torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal following a warrant for his arrest.

He is accused of torturing an animal on video. Kutansky is also accused of stealing the animal and others from Buckley Homestead Park in Lowell.

Conservation Officers filed charges after discovering the crime while investigating thefts that occurred at Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area.

The Gary Police Department arrested Kutansky during a traffic stop.