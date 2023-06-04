BEACH PARK, Ill. — A K9 took a Mundelein man into custody after biting him in the arm during a pursuit in Beach Park overnight.

According to police, 31-year-old Ricardo Perez will face two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm without a FOID or CCL card.

Police responded to reports of a fight at a Beach Park motel in the 3900 block of North Sheridan Road. When officers arrived on the second floor of the motel and knocked on the room where the fight was taking place, Perez jumped out a second-floor window and fled on foot while armed with a pistol.

Canine Dax arrived on scene and recovered Perez’s pistol discarded in a bush. He then tracked Perez hiding behind a bush.

Police stated that Perez wound not surrender so Canine Dax bit him.

Perez was transported to a local hospital for the dog bite and a leg injury he suffered after jumping from the motel window.

He was discharged from the hospital and is currently in the Lake County Jail until his initial court hearing.