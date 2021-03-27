Multiple people shot on party bus in River Grove

FRANKLIN Park, Ill. — Multiple people were shot aboard a party bus in suburban River Grove.

The shooting happened around midnight Saturday. The driver of the bus kept driving after the shooting until they crossed into Franklin Park and parked the bus on the 3300 block of North River Road.

Police did not confirm reports that one person was killed in the shooting. They also did not confirm how many people were on the bus or if a suspect was taken into custody.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.