Multiple liquor stores, a retail shop burglarized across city

CHICAGO — Multiple liquor stores and a retail shop were burglarized across the city early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 1900 block of West Fullerton Avenue where a witness said they saw several people take a register and liquor bottles from the liquor store before fleeing the scene.

Chicago police said they responded to a burglary at another liquor store on the 4900 block North Damen Avenue twenty minutes later around 3:40 a.m. Officers discovered the front door had been shattered and that multiple bottles of liquor were taken. A witness said they saw a man flee the scene in a red SUV.

A few minutes later, a business on the 3600 block of North Damen Avenue was also broken into. An unknown number of people took money from the business and left.

Just before 4 a.m., police responded to an alarm at the North Face store on the 1600 block of North Damen Avenue. Witnesses said they said two men leaving the store carrying coats and leaving in a red SUV.

Around 4:40 a.m., police said two suspects, a man and woman, shattered the front door of a business on the 1100 block of West Taylor Street.

The offenders stole bottles of liquor and money from the shop. Police said the offenders got into a red SUV and fled on Racine Avenue.

No injuries were reported in any of the burglaries, and no one has been taken into custody. Chicago police are investigating.