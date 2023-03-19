CHICAGO — Multiple people were injured in a shooting that took place in a South Side restaurant Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting at the 2400 block of East 72nd Street around 9:06 p.m. and found multiple people injured inside a restaurant.

Police say three armed men exited a car and approached the restaurant and began shooting from outside. Three men and one woman were shot.

Police reports state that a 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to a hospital in good condition. Two other men, 29 and 32, suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and were also transferred to a hospital in good condition.

A 29-year-old woman suffered one graze wound to the ear and is also listed in good condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.