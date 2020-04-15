Snow causing several crashes, road closures on Chicago area roadways

CHICAGO — The snow falling across Chicagoland has caused several crashes and lane closures on area roadways Wednesday morning.
WGN Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra has been tracking the accidents and lane closures, and the latest developments are listed below. Check back for updates throughout the morning commute.
Newest updates are at the top of this post.
IB Kennedy - All lanes CLOSED at North Ave due to a crash involving at least 50 vehicles. Several transports.
IB Kennedy at Kimball - Crash happened right in front WGN ground crew.
OB I-190 CLOSED at River Rd due to crash involving an Illinois State Trooper and 14-other vehicles.
IB I-55 - All lanes CLOSED Western to Damen