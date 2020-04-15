Snow causing several crashes, road closures on Chicago area roadways

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The snow falling across Chicagoland has caused several crashes and lane closures on area roadways Wednesday morning.

WGN Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra has been tracking the accidents and lane closures, and the latest developments are listed below. Check back for updates throughout the morning commute.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

IB Kennedy - All lanes CLOSED at North Ave due to a crash involving at least 50 vehicles. Several transports.

EMS plan 2 for Kennedy expressway aprox 50 vehicles in crash scene. About north avenue. Low traction on expressway causing multiple collisions. No media staging yet. CFD media trying to get to scene. Several transports — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 15, 2020

IB Kennedy at Kimball - Crash happened right in front WGN ground crew.

A crash happened right in front of our groundcam this morning. Roads are a mess- especially bridges and overpasses. Drive with caution. @SarahJindra pic.twitter.com/MuFeoQnzwn — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) April 15, 2020

OB I-190 CLOSED at River Rd due to crash involving an Illinois State Trooper and 14-other vehicles.

14 vehicles involved in this crash. Trooper not injured; others w/ minor injuries. https://t.co/PTnDaCpAYU — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) April 15, 2020

IB I-55 - All lanes CLOSED Western to Damen