Mount Prospect votes to remove thin blue line patch from police uniforms

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. — Mount Prospect police will have to remove the controversial “thin blue line” patch from their uniforms following a Tuesday night by the Board of Trustees.

The Daily Herald reports board members voted 4-3, narrowly in favor of the patch removal.

The patch was an American flag in black and white with a single blue stripe. The patch was meant to honor police officers killed in the line of duty.

The vote comes days after the fatal police shooting of Chicago officer Ella French. The 29-year-old was killed Saturday night in Englewood following a traffic stop. Her partner was wounded and remains hospitalized.

Click here to watch the board meeting in its entirety.