Mounds of snowfall leave many Chicagoans digging out

CHICAGO – Chicagoans spent the day digging out their vehicles after a massive snowstorm tore through the region, leaving large mounds of snow.

Nani Rodriguez tells WGN Tuesday was “first time digging out of a car.” Working double-duty to free her car from a snow trap, Rodriguez, who has lived in Chicago for nearly 30 years, says she doesn’t remember a winter storm that brought almost 20 inches of snowfall.

“I wasn’t expecting this much snow,” she said. “Usually it snows a little bit.”

Like so many others, Rodriguez’s car became buried after plows came by and pushed the snow to the side of the street. Crews with Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) say about 400 plows worked to clear arterial routes on Tuesday. Crews will move into all 50 wards in the coming hours, provided there is no additional snowfall.

“As far as alleyways, we do not plow them,” said John Tully, with the Department of Streets and Sanitation. “What we will do is track those with our trucks and we will start resuming refuse collection. It’s our intention to pick up Saturday and try to catch up on this.”

While most adults worked to clear their vehicles, children like 9-year-old Franco Carreon decided playing in the snow was too much of an opportunity to pass up.

“It’s very fluffy,” Franco said. “I like to throw myself in it.”

But he does sympathize with those who had to put their shovels to work.

“I’m like ‘poor them,'” Franco said. “They have to waste a bunch of time taking car out.”