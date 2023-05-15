DES PLAINES, Ill. — A 60-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while driving a motorcycle in Des Plaines Saturday evening.

Police said that John E. Lawson was driving a motorcycle and turning left onto Golf Road westbound from Rand Road when he was struck by a kia traveling southeast on Rand Road.

According to police reports, the boy who was the driver of the kia was transported to hospital, along with a passenger, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lawson was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are determining the cause of the crash. There is no further information provided.