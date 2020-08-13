Motorcycle crash shuts down southbound lanes of Edens at Glenview Road

CHICAGO — An accident involving two motorcycles has shut down the southbound lanes of the Edens Expressway.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday at Glenview Road. State police say the motorycles were traveling at high speed when one struck an SUV towing a trailer.

As the SUV and trailer spun out, the other motorcycle rammed into it.

Three people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The two occupants of the SUV also suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is underway.