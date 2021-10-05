Mother outraged after 6-year-old girl walks out of north suburban school

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A mother is outraged after her 6-year-old daughter was able to walk out of her school after visiting the nurse in Glenview.

It happened Monday morning at Henking Elementary School after the girl was sent to the nurse after complaining of an ear ache.

After the nurse said she was fine to go back to class, the girl decided to go to the gym and walk out of a door.

“The school didn’t realize she was out of the school until the police brought her back,” mother Ivon Vival said.

A District 34 representative told WGN News they feel terrible about what happened.

“This situation is an unusual occurrence in our schools, school and district officials are continuing the investigation in this particular case, and will determine if there are facility or system changes that would be effective in improving safety,” the district said in a statement.

Vival is keeping her daughter at home until improvements are made. She estimates that her daughter was wandering outside for 15 to 20 minutes before a woman walking a dog called police.

“We as parents we go to work and we drop off our kids thinking they’re going to be safe,” Vival said. “And I want my kid back when I go to pick her up.”