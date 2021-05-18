Mother of Portillo’s employee involved in drive-thru fight speaks out

OSWEGO, Ill. – New details have come to light about an altercation in an Oswego Portillo’s drive-thru between a customer and an employee.

Authorities in Oswego say the incident began over a spilled milkshake into the customer’s car. According to police, the 48-year-old customer and the 18-year-old employee involved in the fight have both been interviewed.

Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media. According to police, officers have reviewed the footage.

Tuesday night, the 18-year-old’s mother spoke out about the incident before the Oswego Village Hall members.

“He loves Portillo’s and he’s afraid to return to work,” she said.

According to the 18-year-old’s mother, he begged her to allow him to work during the pandemic. She urged Oswego Village officials and police to hold the man who attacked her son accountable.

Thus far, no charges have been filed.

