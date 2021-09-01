Mother of missing Gary 15-year-old boy believes he was lured by man posing as a woman

GARY, Ind. — A reward is being offered for information on a missing 15-year-old boy in Gary who may have been lured from his home.

Davion Blakes hasn’t been seen since Monday night at around 10 p.m. as he was going to bed.

Mother Caressa Dillard believes he met up with a 23-year-old man posing as a woman and snuck out of a window.

“I’m just asking for my son to be returned to me,” she said. “He’s a funny kid, is a funny, charismatic, good kid, does regular teenage stuff.”

Her brother-in-law Danny Dillard is part of the team of friends and family actively searching for Blakes. They said his phone last pinged around 10th Street and DeKalb — where they spent time Wednesday afternoon knocking on doors and speaking with drivers.

Police said Blakes is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Businessman and community activist Early Walker, along with Dillard, put up a reward of $2,500 for information leading to his return.

“We are asking for anyone who possibly knows this to please come forward,” Walker said. “This mom is terrified.”

Anyone with information on Blakes should call the Gary Police Department at 219-660-0031 or 911.