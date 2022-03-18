CHICAGO — A federal complaint was filed Friday morning against Racine County, Wisconsin authorities after a man having a mental health crisis died while in custody.

Last June, Malcolm James, 27, was having a mental health crisis and called 911. He was taken to the Racine County Jail and placed on suicide watch.

Bodycam footage shows officers pushing his torso and neck forward while he’s in a restraint chair with a spit mask covering his mouth. A nurse is seen trying to remove taser prongs from his back.

“Pushing his neck down in a position constricting his windpipe at this point he’s struggling saying I can’t breathe they continue to do it for over 3 minutes when they release him they let him up he’s lifeless and never regains consciousness,” attorney Kevin O’Conner said Friday at Rainbow PUSH.

Mother Sherry James joined The Rev. Jesse Jackson and others Friday at Rainbow PUSH.

“I just can’t watch it all. I can’t watch it all,” James said.

James said the video clip initially released by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling showed her son hitting his head on a wall, painting an alleged false narrative that he caused his own death.

His cause of death was initially ruled by the medical examiner as asphyxia. But after seeking opinions of outside experts, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson announced in January that no charges would be filed in the case.

“I was hurt and I was in shock. Malcolm never did anything to anybody he was such a quiet person,” friend Alyssa Cruz said.

Family said James was a gentle soul and loved to sing.

Attorneys have now filed a federal complaint on behalf of his mother. She said she wants a thorough investigation to leap into justice for James — making sure people having mental health situations get the help they need.

“It was almost like a bad thing you had a nervous breakdown. I’ve had a nervous breakdown. I have mental health issues you know what I’m saying,” James said. “No one should have to die because of it he should’ve gotten help.

Rev. Jackson has reached out to the Wisconsin attorney general to call for a special prosecutor to investigate the case.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department had no comment on the case.