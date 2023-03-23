KENOSHA, Wis. — A mother is facing OWI charges after crashing into a tree and leaving two children seriously injured in Kenosha Wednesday evening.

According to police, Erika McCoy, 27, was travelling at a high speed southbound near the 400 block of Sheridan Road with her two children, 2 and 7, in the back seat when she swerved to avoid a car in front of her and crashed into a tree.

McCoy and the children were transported to an area hospital and one of the kids was further transported to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with possible life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police reported that the children were not wearing seatbelts and that McCoy displayed levels of intoxication.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Kenosha County Detention Center Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers under 16 causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.

Kenosha police is actively investigating the incident.