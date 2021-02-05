Mother arrested after baby found inside garbage bag in Glenview nursing home

GLENVIEW, Ill. — A woman has been arrested after allegedly giving birth and leaving the baby inside a garbage bag at a nursing home.

Verna Tolentino, 40, of Morton Grove, has been charged with attempted first degree murder and child abandonment after police responded on Jan. 11 to the Glenview Terrace Nursing Home, located in the 1500 block of Greenwood Road.

She was arrested Thursday following an investigation that revealed Tolentino, who is an employee of the nursing home, allegedly locked herself in a bathroom to give birth to her son. Police believe she then left him inside a tied garbage bag in a trash can.

The next afternoon, cleaning staff found the infant and he was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in stable condition. He was then transferred to Evanston Hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

The baby is still hospitalized in stable condition.

Police initially transported Tolentino to the hospital after she complained of abdominal pain.