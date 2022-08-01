According to ISP, the sole survivor of the fatal crash is father and husband, Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows.

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A man was seriously injured in a deadly wrong-way crash that killed his wife, four children and two others on an interstate in northern Illinois.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday on I-90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Illinois State Police say 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz and his 31-year-old wife, Lauren Dobosz, both from Rolling Meadows, were driving westbound on I-90 near Hampshire in a full-size Chevrolet van carrying five children.

According to ISP, 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez was driving in the wrong direction on the highway “for unknown reasons,” and collided head-on with the van. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Lauren Dobosz and the five children were killed. The children were ages 5 to 13.

Fernandez, of Carpentersville, also died, police said.

Thomas Dobosz was the sole survivor of the crash and suffered serious injuries.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the couple says they had four children. He believes the fifth child involved in the crash was a friend of their oldest child.

WGN News has learned the family was involved in the local cheer program, the Oriole Falcons. The team cancelled practice Monday to process the loss.

ISP says the crash investigation is ongoing.