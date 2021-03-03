Most ‘no-knock’ search warrants will be banned; officials announce sweeping changes to CPD search warrant policy

CHICAGO — The mayor and city’s top cop on announced sweeping changes to the Chicago Police Department’s search warrant policy, including the banning of most “no-knock” warrants.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD Supt. David Brown made the announcement Wednesday. The police changes will help prevent wrong raids and will ensure that the search warrants are “being carried out with a respect for human dignity.” The city said the changes will also guarantee accountability and transparency following wrong raids.

The following changes will be taking effect during searches:



All “No-Knock” warrants will be banned except in specific cases where lives or safety are in danger

A lieutenant must now be on-site overseeing the execution of a search

A female officer must now be on-site during a search

After a search, the police department will obtain a complaint log number and will now also conduct an after-action review for all wrongful raids, which now includes those served at a wrong address and served based on inaccurate information.

The changes come following the events that took place at Anjanette Young’s home and the city’s actions that followed.

Police incorrectly raided Young’s home in 2019 and bodycam footage shows her standing naked and handcuffed. She sued the city and said the incident was humiliating.