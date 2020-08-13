Most in south suburban Harvey still without power after Monday’s powerful derecho storm

HARVEY, Ill.. — Nearly the entire city of Harvey remains without power Thursday after Monday’s powerful derecho storm caused damage across the region.

Trees and power lines blown down by the storm caused severe damage to homes and blocked roads in the south suburban city Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, 60 mph winds were reported in nearby Thornton and an EF-0 tornado touched down in nearby Park Forest during the storm.

As power lines went down, the storm knocked out power for 95 percent of ComEd customers in Harvey, the company said, and residents remain without power days later.

ComEd representatives said crews are now working around the clock to get lines back up, focusing on parts of the community which need it most.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark says the city has been out trying to clear up as much as possible, as he works to cut trees and branches himself.

While there are concerns people who are on public assistance are losing food in their fridges and freezers as they remain without power, the Red Cross will be coming to town Thursday, offering meals for those in need.

Clark said Chicago and Cook County officials are also stepping up to offer aid including generators so power can be restored to senior homes, city hall, and the fire and police departments.

ComEd said at its height after Monday’s storm, 850,00 people were left without power but it has been restored for about 90 percent of people.

The company said they believe nearly everyone should have their power restored by Friday evening, although the hardest-hit areas in Harvey and beyond may be without power through the weekend.