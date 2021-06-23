Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – The Lake County Health Department revealed Wednesday that a batch of mosquitoes sampled on June 16 in Lake Bluff has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

It’s the first confirmed case of the virus’ presence in Lake County this year.

No human cases have been reported.

“As we approach the summer season, our time outdoors increases, and so does our exposure to mosquitoes,” said Mark Pfister, Executive Director of the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center. “Please remember to ‘Fight the Bite’ and protect yourself and your family from mosquitoes that may carry the West Nile virus.”

Health officials used the confirmation to remind residents to practice the “4 Ds of Defense” to protect loved ones and themselves from mosquito bites:

Last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in Illinois out of Cook County.

For more information on prevention and tips relative to the West Nile virus, click here.

