Morton Grove animal rescue to welcome Texas pets displaced by storms

MORTON GROVE, Ill. – Dozens of animals displaced by the storms in Texas will soon reside in Illinois.

Wright-Way Rescue, a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue in Morton Grove, is helping pets in affected areas. The organization reached out to its rescue partners in Texas and asked how it could offer relief.

“Rural shelters in Texas are not set up for the conditions they are currently facing,” said Christy Anderson, Executive Director and founder of Wright-Way Rescue. “Dogs are normally kept in outdoor housing since the climate is typically much more mild. This polar vortex is causing pet owners to sit in their cars with pets, just trying to stay warm.”

With city shelters at capacity and many animals left to fend for themselves in the snow, Wright-Way Rescue worked with Texas rescue partners to transfer pets from a rural shelter outside of Dallas and Dallas Animal Services into its own adoption program.

On Thursday, about 30 dogs will arrive at the organization’s Morton Grove North Shore Humane Center, located at 5915 Lincoln Avenue. Each dog will receive veterinary care before they are put up for adoption.

