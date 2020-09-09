Morton Arboretum hosting a drive-thru light show this holiday season

LISLE, Ill. — In an effort to maintain a tradition at Lisle’s Morton Arboretum, the annual “Tree Lights” display has been modified to a drive-thru experience along a two-mile road in the garden.

The display is intended to last 30-40 minutes and features “an unparalleled spectacle of color, light, and music you won’t experience anywhere else.”

The arboretum’s event will feature “re-envisioned” favorites, including Symphony Woods and Crystal Promenade alongside newly designed sights. The two-mile road will feature a tunnel of lights, a colorful woodland, and perfectly coordinated lights and music all from your car.

The exhibition will be open until 10:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, while staying open an extra hour on Fridays and Saturdays. “Tree Lights” will be open from November 20, 2020 until January 3, 2021, and will be open for all holidays in that time period.

A members-only presale begins October 1, with tickets costing $37 for a “peak night”, and $27 for a standard night. Non-members will be able to purchase tickets starting October 8 for $49 on a peak night and $39 on a standard night.

For more information, visit the Morton Arboretum website.