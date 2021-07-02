Morris evacuations remain in place as fire continues

MORRIS, Ill. — An evacuation order will remain in place indefinitely for thousands of residents in Morris, Illinois as firefighters continue to battle a fire at a battery storage facility.

The fire that started around midday Tuesday prompted city officials to order the evacuation of 3,000-4,000 people in some 950 nearby homes, a school, church and small businesses.

Crews used 28 tons of cement to smother the burning lithium batteries, since water and foam were not an option. Officials said the method appears to be working.



The fire has been burning since Tuesday.



The smoke and fumes coming from the building are considered toxic.

The Morris fire came two weeks after explosions and a massive blaze at a chemical plant near Rockton, an Illinois town along the Wisconsin border, forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes for several days. Nobody at the plant or the surrounding community was injured by the June 13 fire that officials later determined was started accidentally during maintenance work.

