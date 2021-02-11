More than 70K CPS students return to classrooms Thursday

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students are preparing to go back to the classroom Thursday morning. More than 70,000 students are expected to return to in-person learning.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the student’s return:

Pre-k and cluster students will return Thursday

Kindergarten through 5th grade staff would return Feb. 22

Kindergarten through 5th grade students would come back to class March 1

6th through 8th grade staff would return March 1

6th through 8th grade students come back March 8

The Chicago Teachers Union approved a tentative deal to get Chicago Public School students back in the classroom early Wednesday morning.

More than 25,000 teachers voted on the plan, making the agreement official. Students are now set to begin in person learning starting Thursday morning.

Votes were certified just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Among more than 25,000 teachers, over 13,000 voted in favor of the plan, while a little over 6,500 voted against it.

Under the agreement special accommodations will be made for staff who have members of the household who are medically compromised.

Vaccinations will also be offered to staff.

As of now—CTU and CPS have not worked out a plan for high schoolers to return to the classroom.