HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii saw a slight bump in visitors over the holiday weekend.

According to the state’s Safe Travels data, more than 138,000 people flew into the islands from July 1 to July 4. Of that total, more than 102,000 were here to vacation.

That number is only expected to increase this week when vaccinated mainland travelers will be able to bypass quarantine and a pre-travel COVID-19 test starting July 8.