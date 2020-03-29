More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois, 18 more deaths

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker gives the latest update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois, and measures taken by the state

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 1,105 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths.

The latest statistics released by health officials bring the state total up to 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths. Those deaths included 11 individuals in Cook County alone, in addition to deaths in DuPage, Kane, Kendal, LaSalle and St. Clair counties.

Bond, Knox, Menard, and Montgomery counties reported their first cases.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said many individuals who haven’t shown signs of the disease may be unknowingly transmitting the virus, making it even more important for people to stay at home.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Sunday said the state is averaging 4,000 tests per day, and nearly 28,000 tests have been conducted. He expects within the next 10 days the state will conduct 10,000 tests per day.

The state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect until April 7. The order requires residents to stay home except for “essential” needs or business activities, and gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited by the order.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 290 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 1,514. So far, 32 people have died from COVID-19, according to the ISDH.

Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the United States surpassed 2,000 Saturday. Researchers say older people remain most at risk of dying as the new coronavirus continues its rampage around the globe, but they’re far from the only ones vulnerable.

On Sunday, the U.S. government’s foremost infection disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said the country will certainly have “millions of cases” of COVID-19 and more than 100,000 deaths during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Also Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Americans should start to see checks from the $2 trillion stimulus bill direct deposited into their accounts over the next three weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.