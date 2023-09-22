CHICAGO — More robberies were committed overnight on the Near West Side after a string of armed robberies on the North Side Thursday that included a 78-year-old man getting battered.

In one incident, a 23-year-old woman told police she was robbed by a male offender near the 700 block of South Loomis Avenue around 11:03 p.m. Thursday night.

Police said the offender fled on foot before he struggled over the woman’s phone. There were no reported injuries and there is currently no one in custody.

In another incident Thursday, police reported that a 78-year-old man was walking near the 1900 block of West Wolfram Street when he was approached by six male offenders.

The individuals demanded the man to hand over his belongings and he complied. One of the individuals struck the man before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and has since been released.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.