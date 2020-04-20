Montrose Bridge demo to begin over Kennedy Expressway this weekend

CHICAGO — This weekend, IDOT will begin to demolish the Montrose bridge over the Kennedy Expressway. Crews will remove the bridge in three parts, over three separate weekends.

The first segment that will be removed this weekend crosses over the IB Kennedy, so drivers can expect the following closures from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday:

IB Kennedy & IB Edens reduced to 1 lane approaching Montrose

All traffic then directed into the express lanes & you won’t be able to exit until Armitage

Ramps from Cicero, Lawrene, Wilson & Montrose to IB Kennedy CLOSED

Pedestrians accessing the CTA Blue Line Montrose Station can expect intermittent 15 minutes sidewalk closures from 12:01 Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The second segment of the bridge to be removed crosses the OB lanes of the Kennedy and is scheduled for removal the weekend of May 1.

Removal of the third segment (over the Blue Line and the express lanes) will be scheduled later this spring.

The new bridge is scheduled to be open by the end of the year.