Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker proclaimed the monkeypox virus a public health emergency on Monday.

The declaration makes way for the Illinois Department of Public Health to utilize resources for coordination with statewide agencies and the federal government to quickly and effectively distribute vaccines.

“MPV is a rare, but potentially serious disease that requires the full mobilization of all available public health resources to prevent the spread,” Pritzker said in a statement. “That’s why I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure smooth coordination between state agencies and all levels of government, thereby increasing our ability to prevent and treat the disease quickly. We have seen this virus disproportionately impact the LGBTQ+ community in its initial spread. Here in Illinois, we will ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care.”

The declaration also authorizes emergency procurements to facilitate the state’s response. The proclamation takes effect immediately and is in place for 30 days.

The proclamation comes days after the World Health Organization declared the disease a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.”

According to the IDPH, Illinois has reported 520 cases of confirmed or presumptive monkeypox virus, the third most in the country.

The state has reportedly received more than 7,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, with 13,000 additional amounts expected in the near future.