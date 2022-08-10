CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Wednesday that monkeypox vaccines will be available at select clinics this weekend.

More than 2,000 appointments are available this weekend, by appointment only at these locations:

CDPH MPV Vaccination Clinics at City College locations on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kennedy King College (6301 S. Halsted St.), events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/nktvn/ and use the voucher code 813MPV Malcolm X College (1900 W. Jackson Blvd.), events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/xudqs/ and use the voucher code 813MPV

Vaccination on Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: MPV Vaccination Clinic hosted by RUSH and UIC at the College of Nursing (845 S. Damen Ave., Chicago, 60612) on Sunday, August 14 for Illinois residents, register at uicort.setmore.com.



The health department said eligibility for the shot may change over time, but currently close contacts (e.g., household members with close physical contact or intimate partners) of someone diagnosed with monkeypox are prioritized for vaccination regardless of sex, gender, or sexual orientation.

In addition, the vaccine is available to gay or bisexual men and transgender persons 18 years of age and older who:

Have had multiple or anonymous sex partners, or sex at a social or sexual venue, or sex in exchange for money or goods, AND

Have not previously been infected with MPV.

Additionally, vaccine appointments are now available up to 6 days per week at three CDPH STI Clinics around the cityby visiting getvaxchi.chicago.gov . To access remaining available appointments this week, use the following codes:

Lakeview Clinic, use referral code f0969104

Austin Clinic, use referral code 2774ae3b

Roseland Clinic, use referral code fb1c220e