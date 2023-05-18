CHICAGO — Health officials say cases of monkeypox are on the rise again in Chicago.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thrusday confirmed at least 24 monkeypox cases, with two additional cases probable, since March 24. According to health officials, all cases were among symptomatic men, a majority of whom had received two doses of the monkeypox vaccine.

Health officials say monkeypox is transmitted primarily through close sustained physical contact.

“We are seeing an increase in mpox cases over the past month – a reminder that the threat of mpox is not over,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “We saw during last year’s outbreak that we have the tools to prevent mpox. We are asking Illinoisans at-risk for mpox to take precautions to reduce their exposure and get vaccinated – either for the first time or to complete the two-dose course. Mpox vaccine remains an important tool in stopping the spread of mpox and may help prevent serious illness.”

IDPH urged those at risk to take precations and get vaccinated before summer.