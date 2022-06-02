CHICAGO — Health officials have confirmed a probable case of monkeypox in Illinois.

The Chicago Department of Public Health and Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday a single presumptive monkeypox case in an adult male Chicago resident who recently traveled to Europe.

Officials said the patient is doing well and poses little risk to the general public.

Initial testing was completed Wednesday, and confirmatory testing for is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDPH and IDPH are working closely with the CDC and the patient’s health care providers to identify people the patient may have been in contact with while they were infectious.

Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness. It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes, and progresses to a rash on the face and body. Most infections last 2 to 4 weeks.

