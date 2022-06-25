COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Health officials in Cook County announced Saturday the first reported probable case of monkeypox in the Chicago suburbs.

The Cook County of Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the presumptive case was reported in a resident of suburban Cook County. The Centers for Disease Control will need to confirm the case.

“The case remains isolated, and their close contacts are being identified by CCDPH and will be offered post-exposure vaccination per the CDC and IDPH recommendations,” the health departments announced.

“The risk to residents of suburban Cook County remains low, but we want individuals to be aware of the signs and symptoms of monkeypox so that they seek medical care if they develop,” said Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck, CCDPH Chief Operating Officer. “CCDPH is actively tracking all the contacts of this case to make them aware of their risk and reduce possible transmission.”