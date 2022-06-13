CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health is issuing an alert to the public as monkeypox cases continue to rise in the city.

Officials have confirmed seven cases thus far, with some current cases involving people who recently traveled to Europe. According to CDPH, early data also suggests many cases in gay, bisexual men who have had sex with other infected men.

Monkeypox is not limited to sexual contact and may spread through any skin contact with lesions.

CDPH is working with other agencies to confirm other potential cases.

“While the risk in Chicago remains low, CDPH wants the public to be able to make informed choices about gathering in spaces or participating in events where monkeypox could be spread through close or intimate contact,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Earlier this month, health officials reported two probable cases of monkeypox in Chicago. Both were in close contact with each other. The first case had recently traveled to Europe

For more about the monkeypox virus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/ and

https://chi.gov/monkeypox.