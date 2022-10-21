CHICAGO — Two Chicago residents have died after being diagnosed with monkeypox, CDPH said Friday.

The individuals, who are believed to be the first in the state who have died from the virus, had been hospitalized after testing positive over six weeks ago.

“Our hearts go out to these individuals’ families and friends,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “Though the number of new MPV cases has declined substantially since summer, this is a stark reminder that MPV is dangerous and can cause serious illness, and in very rare cases, even death.

The deaths are unrelated to each other, CDPH said.

Among more than 75,000 cases reported globally in the 2022 outbreak, there have been 32 reported deaths, according to the World Health Organization. The CDC said there have been five deaths in the U.S.

CDPH encourages individuals who meet the eligibility criteria to get two doses of the MPV vaccine 28 days apart.

The health department said both of the individuals who died had multiple other health conditions and weakened immune systems.