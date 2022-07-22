CHICAGO — About 18,000 monkeypox vaccines are expected to arrive in the city this weekend, the Illinois governor announced Thursday.

Governor J.B. Pritzker said Chicago will receive 15,440 monkeypox vaccines from the federal government as soon as Saturday, with another 2,600 vaccines coming from the State of Illinois. There have been 202 cases of monkeypox reported in Chicago as of July 22.

The Chicago Department of Public Health has already distributed 5,400 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine to local clinics and community centers as city officials try to bolster community immunity heading into festival season.

“While we are pleased to be receiving these additional doses, we simply need more vaccine in Chicago,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady. “CDPH, IDPH, and our Congressional delegation are all strongly advocating for more doses, so we can vaccinate all those who qualify.”

There have been 230 total cases reported statewide, making Illinois one of the top five states in the country in total number of monkeypox cases.

The vast majority of cases are in males with the median age being 35. About 5% of monkeypox cases have resulted in hospitalization and there have been no known deaths from monkeypox.

For more information on monkeypox, such as vaccine availability, identifying symptoms and preventing infection, visit the City of Chicago’s website.